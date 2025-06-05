California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 239.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 192,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, Director Bobbi Doorenbos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $1,350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,388.48. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,184 shares of company stock worth $5,149,125. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

