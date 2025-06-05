California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPH opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

