California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $185.83.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESE has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESCO Technologies

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.