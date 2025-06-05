California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of WD-40 worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $245.83 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.55 and its 200 day moving average is $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.17.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

