California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.83. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

