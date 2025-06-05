California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in C3.ai by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 216,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $4,747,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,888,752.76. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,135.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,640,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,038,104. 33.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

C3.ai Price Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

