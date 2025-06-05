California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,798,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,268,129.80. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,392,182 shares of company stock valued at $219,161,291. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.15. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

