California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,322 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $679,697.94. The trade was a 44.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,332 shares of company stock worth $12,497,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

