California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average of $163.81. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

