California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,408,000 after purchasing an additional 109,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 155,243 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,502.12. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

