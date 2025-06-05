California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Intapp worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intapp alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Intapp by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Intapp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of INTA opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -194.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $785,267.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at $48,991,837.50. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,207 shares of company stock valued at $14,076,429. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.