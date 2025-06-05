California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.28 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $224,745.40. The trade was a 55.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

