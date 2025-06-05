California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.28 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MDU stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

