California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.30 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Barclays PLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,989,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $63.12 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

