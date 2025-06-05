California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.46 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $439,682.10. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $69,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,320.30. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,297 shares of company stock worth $242,374. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

