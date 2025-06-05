California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $50,548,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after buying an additional 882,234 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after buying an additional 797,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 380,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,185,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,180,000 after buying an additional 276,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Avient stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 100.93%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

