California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 84,136 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,194,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. This trade represents a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. The trade was a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

