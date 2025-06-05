California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.70 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Down 2.5%

AROC stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AROC. Sidoti upgraded Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

