California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATMU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ATMU opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

