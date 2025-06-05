California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

