California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,643 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $21,691,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,537,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,937,000 after purchasing an additional 243,531 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $7,503,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $7,432,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOG opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.51. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

