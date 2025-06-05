California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,327,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,305,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,505,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,246,000 after buying an additional 138,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,649,000 after buying an additional 70,804 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,101,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $138,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,959.14. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,300 shares of company stock worth $846,265. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

