California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 604.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $15.46 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna cut their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

