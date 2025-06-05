California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Construction Partners worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,935,000 after buying an additional 1,046,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,147,000 after purchasing an additional 642,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,094,000 after purchasing an additional 565,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,527,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 408,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III purchased 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.83 per share, for a total transaction of $689,055.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $689,055.39. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $571.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.61 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

