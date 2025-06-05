California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,886 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Western Union worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.07%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

