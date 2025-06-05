California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,260 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

