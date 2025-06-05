California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,383 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,902 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,097,838,000 after purchasing an additional 953,766 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,049,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 980,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,043,000 after purchasing an additional 943,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,190,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.4%

AAL opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

