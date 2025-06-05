California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,668 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ashland worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of ASH opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.17%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

