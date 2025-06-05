California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,994 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 29,948.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,214,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,520,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,066,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,105,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $8,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,488.78. This trade represents a 89.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

