California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 203 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $196.26.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $278,987.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,141.60. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $770,339.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $331,234.85. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

