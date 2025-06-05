California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,303 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Plains GP by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 8,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 205.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAGP

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.