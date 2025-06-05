California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 388 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

