California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 428 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 52,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 833.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. California Resources’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

