California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,273 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,940,000 after acquiring an additional 332,928 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,498,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435,200 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $50,368,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,568,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

