California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 535 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of ONE Gas worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 184,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

