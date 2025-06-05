California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,357 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $89,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,461.76. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 11,300 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $469,063.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,561.49. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,523. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.89. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

