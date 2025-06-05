California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 54 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 258,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,177,000 after acquiring an additional 164,649 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 249,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,516,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $135,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESGR opened at $335.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $291.90 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.82.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

