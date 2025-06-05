California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 590 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,779,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $108.90 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.75.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

