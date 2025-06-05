California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 591 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $69.97 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.09 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $432.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,256.55. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

