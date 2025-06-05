California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 715 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $2,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,653.40. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FELE stock opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

