California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 774 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,412,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EPR Properties Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $55.85 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EPR Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.18%.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
