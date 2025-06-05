California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $3.60 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $8,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.6%

UCB opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.