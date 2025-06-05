California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $49,222,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3,833.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,335,000 after buying an additional 404,204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 158,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $11,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $85.41 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,192.80. This represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

