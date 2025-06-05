California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 207,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

