California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

