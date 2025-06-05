California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,776,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of TDS opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.24%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

