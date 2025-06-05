CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.7%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after buying an additional 5,448,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,482,000 after buying an additional 4,263,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,586,000 after buying an additional 2,708,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,048,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,049,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 145.65%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

