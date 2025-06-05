Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $153.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 321.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $92.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $181.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

