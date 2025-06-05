Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $128.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.33.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 19,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $101.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.