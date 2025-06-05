Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,987 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Glj Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

